David W. Carter
David W. Carter

David W. Carter

David W. Carter, 80, of Billings, MT (formerly of Lewistown), passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26th, 3:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel with viewing/visitation from 1:00 to 3:00. Interment will follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. David's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

