David W. Carter, 80, of Billings, MT (formerly of Lewistown), passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26th, 3:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel with viewing/visitation from 1:00 to 3:00. Interment will follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. David's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.