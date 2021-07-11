David Roy Johnson, 68, of Toston, Montana died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

David, the eldest son of Byron and Jean Johnson was born in Townsend, MT on April 28th of 1952 and grew up in Toston with his brothers, Steve and Dale. The brothers enjoyed riding dirt bikes and being outdoors. Dave's meritorious service with the 159th Dust Off for the Army was an honor of which he humbly spoke.

After returning from Vietnam Dave met Kathleen (K.C) and they were married in the summer of 1976. The two raised Jill, Eric, and Jennifer in the community of Toston. Dave helped build the Toston and Ennis Dams before going to work at Graymont, where he retired. Dave enjoyed visiting with friends and family outside his shop in Toston. Dave enjoyed meeting new friends at his shop and always had a smile to share with anyone who visited.

Dave's passions included working on cars (especially old Fords), the lake, snowmobiling with his friends, cooking for his family, and building things- like his shop. Dave spent many years constructing his family's log home.

Dave is survived by wife, K.C. Johnson, Daughters Jill Amsk and Jennifer Peterson. Grandsons Taylor, Dawson, and Nolan Amsk and Granddaughter Lillyann Peterson. Brothers Steve and Dale Johnson.