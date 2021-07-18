David R. Bruck

For twenty years Corte Bella, Arizona, was their second home. Dave had the best of retirement there - golf, happy hours, poker games, going to the theatre right after falling in a friends' pool, and forever earning himself the name "Brave Duck." The couple made many life-long friends at Corte Bella. Dave and Gaynell had a special affection for Hawaii and the island of Molokai, spending a few months a year there for several years. The family also travelled to Maui twice, once when the boys were young and once to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Dave enjoyed many diverse hobbies. He began skiing when he moved to Montana and, when he was at MSU, he spent more time at Bridger than he did in class. He became very involved with the Ski Patrol at Bridger and was the first paid Ski Patrolman on the mountain. When he and his family moved to Helena he became involved with Belmont and served in many volunteer capacities. His skiing adventures took him to British Columbia skiing the Monasheess, the Bugaboos, and the Caribous, once skiing with Hans Gmoser, founder of Rocky Mountain Holidays. Dave was also an avid marathon runner, hiker and golfer.