David Patrick Casey

Dave was a sportsman during his life. He played offensive guard on the state championship football team during his senior year. The running backs were larger than he was, but being low to the ground he was able to poke a big hole in the defense as they were not looking for him! He enjoyed carousing with his buddies, several of whom survive him. You know who you are; he loved you to the end.

He ran road races for 20 years, although a knee injury during his third Governor's Cup Marathon put the kibosh on that. Sue was very happy that Dave was a great swing dancer, having learned how in the 1950's. They also skied and played golf for many years. Dave was an excellent chess player. He rooted on the NDSU Bison football team without fail, realizing the dream with their success in winning seven national championships during the 2010's.