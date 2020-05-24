On May 22, 2020, David Morgan left this world, succumbing to injuries he sustained on Tuesday, May 19th. He was born on October 15, 1939, welcomed by his parents David Morgan and Margie Foster and his sister, Joyce Sternhagen.
Born and raised in Helena, Montana; Dave attended Hawthorne Elementary School and graduated from Helena High School before serving his country in the National Guard. He offered his services to his uncle, the 17th governor of Montana, Forrest H. Anderson, and was able to serve at some of the most prestigious gatherings and events in the state. Dave met his soulmate, Joan, in 1982 and together they raised their six amazing children, John, Stacey, Mark, Shawna, Shaun, and Kim. After 33 years with the Montana State Highway Department, he was able to retire and enjoy the life he worked so hard to build.
Everybody that ever met Dave enjoyed him immensely! From his stories, to his infectious and unique laugh, to his sincere interest in what others had to say. He was truly one of a kind and you walked away feeling as if you had made a friend for life. Dave cherished his friends, his family, and loved his grandchildren dearly. He left each and every one of us with a blessing that is almost impossible to comprehend. He gave. He loved. He lived his life to the fullest. Quite simply put, he was the best.
Dave's love for the outdoors started early and led to an immense love and respect for all life. He was always fair to the game he hunted; always holding to the highest standards of sportsmanship. His greatest love was packing up his horses with his camping gear and finding the perfect spot to set up his camp, or just taking a horseback ride with his friend Joe. Dave was an avid outdoorsman, whether he was camping, hunting, riding, fishing, or tying his own flys.
He will be well-missed. Not just by his close friends and loved ones, but also by the animals he cared for - from his beloved horses and hunting dogs to the foxes he fed from his back porch. His cowdog, Hobb, was by far his favorite and constant companion. Loyal and smart, Hobb was the very best a rancher could ask for. Now, they are reunited again.
Dave was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it, even other ranchers. Be it sorting, branding, or driving cattle. He took pride in everything he did. Meticulously inspecting his hay to ensure it was up to his personal standards. He was a proud rancher through and through. The warmth in his heart was his greatest reward for helping others.
When Dave wasn't at home on the ranch, he and Joan would travel and take in new adventures, be it a trip to Hawaii, or an amazing cruise - sometimes, sneaking off to play a nice round of golf.
Dave will be missed by many, and is loved by every life his presence enriched during his time on this world. His strength, honesty, and integrity will live on in his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, May 30, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send your caring donations to Benefits Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana.
