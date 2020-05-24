× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 22, 2020, David Morgan left this world, succumbing to injuries he sustained on Tuesday, May 19th. He was born on October 15, 1939, welcomed by his parents David Morgan and Margie Foster and his sister, Joyce Sternhagen.

Born and raised in Helena, Montana; Dave attended Hawthorne Elementary School and graduated from Helena High School before serving his country in the National Guard. He offered his services to his uncle, the 17th governor of Montana, Forrest H. Anderson, and was able to serve at some of the most prestigious gatherings and events in the state. Dave met his soulmate, Joan, in 1982 and together they raised their six amazing children, John, Stacey, Mark, Shawna, Shaun, and Kim. After 33 years with the Montana State Highway Department, he was able to retire and enjoy the life he worked so hard to build.

Everybody that ever met Dave enjoyed him immensely! From his stories, to his infectious and unique laugh, to his sincere interest in what others had to say. He was truly one of a kind and you walked away feeling as if you had made a friend for life. Dave cherished his friends, his family, and loved his grandchildren dearly. He left each and every one of us with a blessing that is almost impossible to comprehend. He gave. He loved. He lived his life to the fullest. Quite simply put, he was the best.