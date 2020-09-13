× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Mitchell Schmidt

October 10, 1953 - September 6, 2020

Husband, father and friend, David Mitchell Schmidt passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long struggle with advanced Parkinson's disease with dementia. He will be profoundly missed by those he loved and who loved him.

Dave was born in Helena Montana at St. John's Hospital to Gerry and William Schmidt on October 10, 1953. He attended Helena schools and served in the US Coastguard as a surfsman coxswain, driving motor lifeboats. Dave graduated from The University of Montana with degrees in Geology and Geography. Dave's water rights career included the State of Montana DNRC, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and principal/owner of Water Rights Solutions, Inc.

Dave was married for forty years, a great accomplishment!, to Jeanie Stearns Schmidt. She survives him along with their three children: Elizabeth (Max) of New Orleans, William of Helena, and Ramie of Seattle. and best canine companion, Tula. He is also survived by his brothers Jon of Helena and Paul of Vancouver, as well as his Stearns family: Nancy (Jim) of Eugene, Michelle (Pat) of Arlee, Jim of Whitehall, Tom (Noriko) of Butte, Tim (Linda) of Seattle and Hal (Sheila) of Missoula, along with his many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.