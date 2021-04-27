March 14, 1947 - April 11, 2021
David Dwight McClain passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a courageous 10-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on March 14, 1947 in Huntley, Montana to Fred and Gladys McClain. He was raised on Pryor Creek, and had much fun on the farm. He did his schooling at Huntley Project graduating in 1965, and this is where he met the love of his life Marilyn Babcock. They were married on June 17, 1967. They moved to Abilene, Texas, as he was stationed there in the United States Air Force as a C-130 mechanic. In 1969, daughter Amy was born, and Dave left for duty when she was two weeks old. He would serve proudly for two years. Upon his return from Vietnam, Dave and Marilyn moved home to Billings. Daughter Marcy was born in 1972. In 1973, Dave and Marilyn and their new family would move to Helena. Dave was hired as an assistant manager for Gibson's department store. After Gibson's, Dave worked at Rock Hand Hardware as a store manager. He opened his own store in East Helena, the OK Hardware Store. He and Marilyn ran the store until 1989. He then returned to Rock Hand as the Store Manager. He then was hired as a manager of Power Townsend. He worked at Power Townsend until his health required his early retirement.
Although he was very proud of his accomplishments in his career, nothing made him happier than the love of family. Dave supported his daughters in their many activities, sports and life events. He was often found outside with his girls playing basketball in their high school years. He enjoyed quiet drives in the mountains surrounding Helena, with Marilyn. He also enjoyed taking his grandkids camping, fishing and hunting. He could often be heard laughing and teasing the neighborhood kids, as well as members of his family. Summertime trips to waterparks gave him the nickname “Big Wave Dave”. Dave was known for his smile, laugh and lighthearted nature by all. All these memories will be cherished by those left behind.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gladys McClain, Brother James, In-laws Bill and Virginia Babcock, and infant twin grandsons Michael and Dwight Ahles.
Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years Marilyn McClain, sister Betty Novak, Daughter Amy (Ryan), Daughter Marcy (Rick), Son in law Tom Ahles, five grandchildren: Dillon, Dalton (Mariah), Nathan Delaney, Taylor and Grant Ahles and great-granddaughter Madison Delaney.
A Service for Dave will be held July 23, at 2:00pm at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke funeral home at 3750 N Montana Avenue, Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give a donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
