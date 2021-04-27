David Dwight McClain passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a courageous 10-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on March 14, 1947 in Huntley, Montana to Fred and Gladys McClain. He was raised on Pryor Creek, and had much fun on the farm. He did his schooling at Huntley Project graduating in 1965, and this is where he met the love of his life Marilyn Babcock. They were married on June 17, 1967. They moved to Abilene, Texas, as he was stationed there in the United States Air Force as a C-130 mechanic. In 1969, daughter Amy was born, and Dave left for duty when she was two weeks old. He would serve proudly for two years. Upon his return from Vietnam, Dave and Marilyn moved home to Billings. Daughter Marcy was born in 1972. In 1973, Dave and Marilyn and their new family would move to Helena. Dave was hired as an assistant manager for Gibson's department store. After Gibson's, Dave worked at Rock Hand Hardware as a store manager. He opened his own store in East Helena, the OK Hardware Store. He and Marilyn ran the store until 1989. He then returned to Rock Hand as the Store Manager. He then was hired as a manager of Power Townsend. He worked at Power Townsend until his health required his early retirement.