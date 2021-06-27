David Diveley

David George Diveley, age 74, passed quietly in his sleep July 12, 2020 after complications from a heart condition.

He was born July 7, 1964 in Great Falls, MT to George and Mildred Diveley and moved to Glasgow, MT with his family in 1958. During high school he played baritone horn in the Scottie marching band and after graduation in 1964 enlisted in the Army National Guard.

While in service he attended Radio Operator School and was inspired by the world of broadcasting. He pursued this passion at the Brown Institute in Minneapolis, and went on to work in radio for thirty years under the monikers Dave Sherman, The Tank, and Dave Corvette. He worked at many radio stations throughout the years, some of his favorites included KFXD Boise, ID, KREM Spokane, WA, KLCB Libby, MT, and KMON, KQDI, AND KAAK in Great Falls, MT. He retired from radio in 1997 though his passion for radio lasted long past his retirement.

While radio was a fun job it wasn't enough to pay the bills so he established David's Haircutters in 1975 after completing a Master Barber certification from the Mohler Barber School in Spokane, WA.