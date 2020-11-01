David Crockett Castleberry (#1 Chiefs Fan), age 71, of Helena, Montana, passed away at Benefis Hospital on October 19, 2020 due to heart related complications.

David was born June 14, 1949 to Juanita Ellen (Aker) Castleberry and Crockett (Cass) Gordon Castleberry in St. Louis, Missouri. He was third born of 5 children. The family resided in St. Anne, Missouri before moving to Radersburg, Montana when he was 10 years old.

David attended Toston grade school and then went on to graduate from Broadwater County High school, Townsend, Montana in 1967. On April 1, 1968 he joined the Marine Corps as a Legal Clerk and Court Reporter, stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sherry (Crum) Castleberry on January 14, 1970. On November 11, 1970, their one and only child, Mistee Michelle (Castleberry) Hirschey was born. After fulfilling his duty with the Marine Corps, he and his family, moved to Helena, Montana, at which time he went to work at Fort Harrison Veteran's Administration as a teletype operator. In 1972, he enlisted in the Coast Guard as a Legal Clerk and Court Reporter and was stationed in Seattle, Washington. In 1976, David was Honorably discharged and moved back to Helena, Montana, where he remained until his time of death.