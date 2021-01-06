April 2, 1955 - Dec. 30, 2020
David Charles Smith, age 65, of Clancy, Montana passed away in the early morning hours on December 30, 2020 at Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital. David was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on April 02, 1955 to parents William Raymond Smith and Agnes Mable Belgard-Smith.
David loved his country and he proudly joined the United States Army on July 26, 1973. He was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida, where David was assigned to work with Hercules missiles. When it came time to re-enlist in 1977, David was then stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. David continued to serve until being honorably discharged in 1978.
David was married to KimberLee Ann Bock on January 28th, 1982 in Helena, Montana. David enjoyed the outdoors and to be around nature. He loved to fish and pan for gold. He also enjoyed reading, and considered to be quite the movie buff.
David was preceded in death by his father, William Raymond Smith, mother, Agnes Mable Belgand-Smith and sister, Helen Smith.
David is survived by his wife, KimberLee Smith, Clancy, Montana; and his children; April Smith of Florida, Lucas Smith of Clancy and Rebecca Romero, Helena; brothers and sisters, Thelma Soden of Okolona, Mississippi, William Smith of Modesto, California, Ronald Smith of Bakersfield, California, Marcy Garay of Helena, Montana, Pamela Hernandez of Helena, Montana, Maryann Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Micheal Smith of Tucson, Arizona, Julie Alvarado of Helena, Montana and Hugh Smith of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren Veronica of Florida, Justine Meixner, Draven Romero, and Adrianna Romero of Helena, Montana and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Smith Family invites you to his memorial service on Thursday, January 7th at 11:00 am at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Street. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.