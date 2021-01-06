April 2, 1955 - Dec. 30, 2020

David Charles Smith, age 65, of Clancy, Montana passed away in the early morning hours on December 30, 2020 at Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital. David was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on April 02, 1955 to parents William Raymond Smith and Agnes Mable Belgard-Smith.

David loved his country and he proudly joined the United States Army on July 26, 1973. He was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida, where David was assigned to work with Hercules missiles. When it came time to re-enlist in 1977, David was then stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. David continued to serve until being honorably discharged in 1978.

David was married to KimberLee Ann Bock on January 28th, 1982 in Helena, Montana. David enjoyed the outdoors and to be around nature. He loved to fish and pan for gold. He also enjoyed reading, and considered to be quite the movie buff.

David was preceded in death by his father, William Raymond Smith, mother, Agnes Mable Belgand-Smith and sister, Helen Smith.