David Armstrong

Jan. 4, 1921 – April 6, 2021
David William Armstrong Jr, son of David William Armstrong Sr and Antoinette Whittle Armstrong, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts January 4, 1921 and passed away at his Helena home April 6, 2021.
A WWII veteran he entered the service in September 1942 where he began serving in the Army Air Corps. He was transferred into the Army Quartermasters Corps in January 1943. He was sent by boxcar with 40 dogs, several sleds and harnesses to Camp Rimini War Dog Reception and Training Center. They arrived in February 1943. At Camp Rimini he led the training of over 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs as well as GIs as mushers and handlers. In December of 1943, he was shipped out to Stevensville Newfoundland on a cargo plane with 13 sleds and 18 dogs. He was then transferred to the North Atlantic Wing AAF Search and Rescue Unit where he and his dogs aided in the recovery of down personnel and sensitive equipment from aircraft wreckage sited in Newfoundland, Greenland, and Baffin Island. In December of 1945, he was discharged from the service as a Technical Sergeant. He was the last known living service member of Camp Rimini.
After the war he married Helena native Alice M. Larson in September 10, 1947. Using the GI Bill, he received a bachelors from Colby College, and a masters from New York University.
Prior to returning to Helena, he was the Executive Director of the Boy's Clubs of America at Augusta Georgia, Richmond Virginia, and Ludlow Massachusetts. He retired as administrator of the Montana Veterans Affairs Division in December of 1982. He served as American Legion Department Service Officer. He was a co-founder of the Montana 500 Sled Dog Race now known as (Race to the Sky Dog Sled Race) and served as treasurer of the Montana Mountain Mushers. He served on the advisory council of the Michael Kellner Foundation for Animals, now known as the (Foundation of Animals). He served on the Board of Directors of the Montana Military Museum located at Fort Harrison. He was a member of the American Legion of Foreign Wars.
David was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Alice, brothers Robert and Phillip, and great grandchild Jasmine. He is survived by his sons David, Erick, and Mark. His grandchildren Christinia, Carolyn, Danielle, Sean, and Rhiannon and his five great grandchildren Kento, Franklyn, Ethan, Mae, and Ollie.
A memorial service will be officiated by The Very Reverend Scott Anderson and The Very Reverend John Moran of Saint Peters Cathedral on April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will be conducted at Spring Meadow Lake Pavilion followed by refreshments. Graveside services will be conducted at The Fort Harrison Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his name to the Montana Military Museum, Foundation for Animals, and Saint Peters Episcopal Cathedral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.