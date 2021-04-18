David Armstrong Jr

A WWII veteran he entered the service in September 1942 where he began serving in the Army Air Corps. He was transferred into the Army Quartermasters Corps in January 1943. He was sent by boxcar with 40 dogs, several sleds and harnesses to Camp Rimini War Dog Reception and Training Center. They arrived in February 1943. At Camp Rimini he led the training of over 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs as well as GIs as mushers and handlers. In December of 1943, he was shipped out to Stevensville Newfoundland on a cargo plane with 13 sleds and 18 dogs. He was then transferred to the North Atlantic Wing AAF Search and Rescue Unit where he and his dogs aided in the recovery of down personnel and sensitive equipment from aircraft wreckage sited in Newfoundland, Greenland, and Baffin Island. In December of 1945, he was discharged from the service as a Technical Sergeant. He was the last known living service member of Camp Rimini.