Nov. 12, 1936 - May 5, 2021
Our Precious Husband, Father and Friend Has Left Us.
David Allen Luckey departed peacefully May 5th, 2021 at the age of 84. Dave was born November 12, 1936 in Billings, Montana. He was the 4th of 6 children, Jim Luckey (Minnesota), Ruth Luckey (deceased), Bud Luckey (deceased), Chuck Luckey (deceased) and Johnny Luckey (deceased) born to William and Winifred Luckey of Billings, Montana.
At a very young age, Dave enlisted in the Army where he would enjoy a successful 43 year career with the National Guard in Helena, Montana. After being stationed in Germany, Dave met the love of his life Karen Marie Hoferer in 1956. Soon after they would elope in the midst of a hail storm and would enjoy 62 happily married years together. Dave and Karen had 2 children Ivy Luckey Davis, and David Brian Luckey. Dave was unwavering in love and dedication to his family. He will be remembered as a very loving, generous and giving husband and father. Always eager to lend a helping hand to friends and family in need.
Dave was a stoic man with quiet confidence and he loved a great practical joke, but above all he was a perfectionist. He was blessed with many talents, evident from his exemplary mechanical endeavors, skilled photography, and exquisite, fine woodworking. Dave was strong in moral conviction and respected for sharing his introspective opinions. He never turned down chocolate or a banana split and enjoyed taking in vintage westerns which aligned with his passion for history. You could often find Dave and Karen exploring the ghost towns, mines and national parks of Montana.
Dave is survived by his wife Karen Marie Luckey, his daughter Ivy Luckey Davis (Jeff), his son David Brian Luckey, his brother Jim Luckey, 5 grand children, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Fort Harrison Chapel, Helena, Montana. Friday, May 21st at 10:00 am.
Dave will be forever loved, forever remembered, and forever missed.
