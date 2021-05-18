Nov. 12, 1936 - May 5, 2021

Our Precious Husband, Father and Friend Has Left Us.

David Allen Luckey departed peacefully May 5th, 2021 at the age of 84. Dave was born November 12, 1936 in Billings, Montana. He was the 4th of 6 children, Jim Luckey (Minnesota), Ruth Luckey (deceased), Bud Luckey (deceased), Chuck Luckey (deceased) and Johnny Luckey (deceased) born to William and Winifred Luckey of Billings, Montana.

At a very young age, Dave enlisted in the Army where he would enjoy a successful 43 year career with the National Guard in Helena, Montana. After being stationed in Germany, Dave met the love of his life Karen Marie Hoferer in 1956. Soon after they would elope in the midst of a hail storm and would enjoy 62 happily married years together. Dave and Karen had 2 children Ivy Luckey Davis, and David Brian Luckey. Dave was unwavering in love and dedication to his family. He will be remembered as a very loving, generous and giving husband and father. Always eager to lend a helping hand to friends and family in need.