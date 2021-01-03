David Allen LeMieux

Some of our favorite thoughts of Dad: Making his famous fudge “failures,” French crepes “piggy wiggies,” peanut butter frosting, pies, and Dutch oven cooking in the mountains. Dad loved family backpacking and horse pack trips. Family outings would include campouts, museum visits, roadside geology lessons, family sing-alongs, and our treasured trips to Alaska. He shared his passion for aviation by taking us to many airshows and fly-ins throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was an avid reader; we would often find Dad in a library or bookstore. He lined our home with overflowing bookshelves everywhere. He was a talented pianist, watercolor artist, and writer. Our family's love of basketball began with our Dad. We will always remember Dad's game of behind-the-back passes, hook shots, and “North Dakota” free-throws.

One Day: "Be sure everyone in our family knows I love them more than anything and that they've given me tons of joy and that I'll never forget them and will always be with them and will look anxiously to the time when we can be together in person as well as in spirit. And I'd hug them all and hug them all and thank them for being in my life and ask them to forgive me for any and all hurts I may have caused them and then I'd hug them some more and we'd sit close together by a nice stream and I'll keep saying thanks, thanks and how wonderful it's been just to know you and live with you and to say once, “Pray for me.” and I'll help you and be with you all the time, wherever you are. Maybe we would have a pizza and Pepsi party, but I'd want to hear everyone's voice lots and lots and look into their eyes and see lots of smiles. And I'll tell them it's ok. I'm in them always and so I'll never be far away from any of them and if they want to talk to me, I'll always be there, listening, loving and cheering them on!"