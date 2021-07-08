1930 – 2021

Darlene J. Smith, 90, of Helena died at her home Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herb & Eva Luchau, her sister, Dolores (Carol) Herron and her brother, Jerry Luchau.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Richard H. Smith; her brother, Ron Luchau; her children: Jason Wood; Jennifer (Stan) Supinski, Kevin (Susan) Wood, James (Fritz) Wood, Brenda (Mark) Johnson, Danielle (Matt) Moreau and Rodney (Lund) Wood; her 15 grandchildren, 17 great-granchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for Darlene, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59601, www.helenafuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Lewis & Clark CASA Program, PO Box 4865, Helena MT 59604, www.helenacasa.org