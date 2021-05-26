Dec. 7, 1935 - May 21, 2021
Darlene Eleanor Lamping (Ostrum), loving wife, adored Mom to four kids, and sweet Grandma to 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, passed away at home on May 21, 2021.
Darlene was born on December 7, 1935 to Cornelius & Emma (Arthun) Ostrum in Roscoe, MT. She joined older sisters Mardell and Ginger; her younger brother Hubert joined the family later. She grew up on a ranch in Roscoe and attended school in Great Falls at the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind after losing her hearing from scarlet fever at a very young age. It was here she met the love of her life, Ronald Ralph Lamping, son of Fred and Pearl Lamping of East Helena. They were married November 16, 1958 and remained in Great Falls where they had two children, Rodney and Ronda. Darlene worked at the hospital in the surgical processing unit before they moved to Helena in 1963. Once in Helena, Darlene decided to stay home to raise her children and had two more children, Ronell and Rachel. Even though raising four children kept her busy, she was always willing to help others and happily offered to babysit other kids on a regular basis.
Once her children were grown, she returned to work at USF&G Insurance, retiring at age 58. Following retirement, she remained active in the Montana Association for the Deaf and was involved with the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind in Great Falls. It was through these organizations she met and connected with many dear friends with whom she would regularly communicate through video chat. She and Ron also attended many deaf conventions and summer camps to see old friends and make new friends.
Darlene loved to shop and quilt. She was a regular and known by name at many stores around town. She was very thoughtful in her creations and always made a point to create personalized quilts for every milestone in the lives of those she loved dearly. Despite her hearing challenge, Darlene found a way to communicate with everyone, she was very social and made friends wherever she went. She remembered everyone and they remembered her, she was truly one of a kind and loved by many. In between her hobbies, Darlene was always available to help and frequently provided babysitting to her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, and they adored her. She always knew how to make them smile with one of her hugs or silly jokes and faithfully attended their activities and sporting events in and out of town with enthusiasm and excitement. Darlene was known to have no filter, she just said it like it was! Oh Mom!
In 1996 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, then endometrial cancer in 2010. She spent weeks in the hospital undergoing radiation treatment and managed to kick both of her cancers. In 2014, she suffered severe pneumonia for which she spent weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation. Darlene never fully recovered, but she was a fighter. She would give two thumbs up and never let anyone know she was not 100%. It was through strength, tenacity, a will to live and to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow that she overcame these battles.
Darlene's greatest passion in life was her family and because of that she always made sure everyone got together. It was through example that she instilled the value of family, forgiveness and love into her children and grandchildren. She was the glue that kept us all together and the reason why our family shares a strong foundation of love and togetherness that will be carried on for generations to come. “Pep up and get going” was her saying whenever someone was sad or upset. We will all do our best to follow her many words of wisdom, especially during this time.
In her final weeks, she was tired but when family came to visit, she would light up with the energy, love, joy, and silliness that we all adored about her. Family was everything to her and where she found purpose in life and it carried her to the end of her life with grace.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Ron Lamping, her sister Ginger Wittman, her four children; Rodney (Kate) Lamping, Ronda (John) Jenko, Ronell (Steve) Floding, and Rachel (Doug) Amdahl; all of Helena. Grandchildren; Miranda (Brian) Elliott, Lindsey (Drew) Younker, Sadie and Madison Floding, Kail Amdahl, Tanner (Ally) Amdahl, Emma and Sam Lamping. Great grandchildren; Remmi, Bodie and Raya Younker, Camden and Natalie Elliott. She is also survived by a large extended family of Irvins, Wittmans, Ostrums, and Lampings.
The Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Coffee and Desserts will be held in the Social Hall of the funeral home after the service. Burial will take place after the reception at Forestvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are suggested to either: Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind, 3911 Central Ave., Great Falls, MT 59405 or MAD c/o Treasurer, 4213 4th Ave. N., Great Falls, MT 59405. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Darlene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.