Darlene Eleanor Lamping

Darlene loved to shop and quilt. She was a regular and known by name at many stores around town. She was very thoughtful in her creations and always made a point to create personalized quilts for every milestone in the lives of those she loved dearly. Despite her hearing challenge, Darlene found a way to communicate with everyone, she was very social and made friends wherever she went. She remembered everyone and they remembered her, she was truly one of a kind and loved by many. In between her hobbies, Darlene was always available to help and frequently provided babysitting to her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, and they adored her. She always knew how to make them smile with one of her hugs or silly jokes and faithfully attended their activities and sporting events in and out of town with enthusiasm and excitement. Darlene was known to have no filter, she just said it like it was! Oh Mom!