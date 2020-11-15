Daniel Frank Jochems, 82, a longtime resident of Helena, passed away on November 6, 2020, in Great Falls.

A graveside service is planned for November 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison with full military honors. Arrangements are being handled by Anderson Stevens & Wilke Funeral Home in Helena.

Dan was born August 12, 1938, in Butte, MT, and was adopted by Frank Henry Jochems and Rose M. Oswald of Conrad. He grew up on the family wheat farm between Conrad and Ledger with one sister, Mary Ann. They also had chickens and cattle to attend to before and after school, that was a priority over extracurricular activities.

Dan was a veteran and served in the Army starting October 30, 1961, as an Automobile Maintenance Helper. He was stationed in Germany and was called home early to care for the family due to a heart attack of his father. He finished his enlistment in the reserves back in Montana.

Dan attended Northern Montana College for a year before returning home to the family farm. He married Eileen Falla. Together they had four children Joe (Selina Dory), Dale (Cathy), Lisa (Mike), and Monica (Jeff Huffman) that they raised in Conrad and later divorced.