Danicich, Eugene "Gene" Marco

On the morning of May 31, 2020, Eugene “Gene” Marco Danicich joined his wife of 67 years and took his place in the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father.

Gene was born on June 8th 1931 in Anaconda, MT as the first generation of Danicich’s in America. Gene grew up and attended school in Anaconda and eventually graduated from Anaconda Senior High School in 1949. After graduation, Gene headed to Helena, MT to attend Carroll College where he attained a degree in Medical Technology.

During his time at Carroll, while attending a basketball game, Gene met his future wife Joyce Mae Gustafson. Gene said he talked to her because she was quiet. He asked for her telephone number and called her every night for the next two weeks. The couple dated for nearly two years. Gene had meanwhile joined the Air Force and was informed that his platoon would be shipping out just after Christmas which prompted his marriage to Joyce on the 27th of December 1952 in the St. Helena Cathedral.

In the following years, Gene and his family lived on S. Raleigh St. until they built their forever home at 1511 Peosta Avenue where he and Joyce raised their four children, Mischelle, Jim, John and David.

Gene was always a hard worker. He always had something going on either remodeling the house or building toys for his grandchildren.