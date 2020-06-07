Danicich, Eugene "Gene" Marco

On the morning of May 31, 2020, Eugene “Gene” Marco Danicich joined his wife of 67 years and took his place in the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father.
Gene was born on June 8th 1931 in Anaconda, MT as the first generation of Danicich’s in America. Gene grew up and attended school in Anaconda and eventually graduated from Anaconda Senior High School in 1949. After graduation, Gene headed to Helena, MT to attend Carroll College where he attained a degree in Medical Technology.
During his time at Carroll, while attending a basketball game, Gene met his future wife Joyce Mae Gustafson. Gene said he talked to her because she was quiet. He asked for her telephone number and called her every night for the next two weeks. The couple dated for nearly two years. Gene had meanwhile joined the Air Force and was informed that his platoon would be shipping out just after Christmas which prompted his marriage to Joyce on the 27th of December 1952 in the St. Helena Cathedral.
In the following years, Gene and his family lived on S. Raleigh St. until they built their forever home at 1511 Peosta Avenue where he and Joyce raised their four children, Mischelle, Jim, John and David.
Gene was always a hard worker. He always had something going on either remodeling the house or building toys for his grandchildren.
After returning from the Air Force, Gene began his career at St. John’s Hospital in Helena where he worked in the medical laboratory. During winter quarter at Carroll College, Gene would teach a night class in Human Anatomy along with his friend Dr. Anderson, head of pathology. He worked at St. John’s for many years until it eventually closed, after which he accepted a position as head Lab Technician with St. Peter’s Hospital.
Later in life, Gene went to work for the Montana Department of Highways Materials Testing Lab as the head technician. He worked with the state for many years until his retirement. Not one to sit around for too long, Gene decided to give back to his alma mater, Carroll College, by helping out in the Engineering Department Testing Lab. He spent many years at Carroll helping the students until he retired for a second time. Soon, however, friend and professor Dr. John Scharf convinced Gene to come back to the Engineering department. Thus, after a short second retirement, Gene went back to work for Carroll College until he retired at age 85 for a third and final time.
Gene was a great father, but even more so, an amazing grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids, teaching them how to build things, cook, read and of course, to work hard. He also enjoyed volunteering on Sundays at St. Helena’s Cathedral as a greeter for many years.
Gene loved to travel and was fortunate to have many opportunities during his life to explore the United States and the world. Although we planned to visit Croatia as a family, health issues would ultimately not permit him to see his few remaining relatives in the “old country”.
Gene was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ljuba and Marco Danicich his sister Martha Kovacich, and his wife Joyce.
Gene is survived by his daughter Mischelle Ann Jenkins (Bellevue, WA), sons James (Heidi) Danicich (Bellevue, WA), John (Michele) Danicich (Missoula, MT), David (Beth) Danicich (Helena, MT), grandchildren Nicholas Jenkins, Claire Danicich, Amelia Jenk- ins, and Cameron Danicich, sister in law JoAnn Notti (Stevensville, MT), nephews Mike, Joe and Andrew Kovacich, niece Maryann (Dean) Staten of (Anaconda, MT), and cousins Janko, Mikica, Josip Bubas of Zagreb, Croatia.
Viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery.
