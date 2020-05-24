× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Newman passed away peacefully on the evening of May 14, 2020. Dan was at his home in Elliston surrounded by family and his two dogs that were his faithful companions for the past decade.

Born in Butte on May 16, 1937, Dan was the eldest son of Dave and Elve Newman, both first generation Americans of Finnish descent. He grew up at Newman’s Camp on Telegraph Creek in the mountains south of Elliston. Dan worked from an early age in the mines his father and uncle operated developing a love of the mountains and wilderness which were the setting of his youth. He received his first union card at 16 from the International Union of Mine Mill and Smelter Workers.

Dan attended Western Montana College on a football scholarship. While in college Dan also participated in Golden Gloves boxing. During college he worked at the Belmont mine in Butte and the Cominco mine at Phosphate. Dan graduated from WMC in 1957 with a teaching certificate. Dan and Deanna Mack were married in 1957 and later divorced. After college, Dan was a teacher for the Southern Humboldt School System in northern California before returning to Montana in 1959 to teach occupational education and coach football in the Helena School District.