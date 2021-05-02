Dale Dearing, 85, of Helena passed away peacefully at his home April 27, 2021. He is survived by his children, Marcy Bergmann and Guy Dearing of Helena and Brett Dearing of Seattle as well as his sisters Shirley and Willamay and brothers Kyle and Rex; grandchildren: Hiedi Rogge, Ray Bergmann, Brandon Dearing, Melissa Gray and great-grandchildren; Katina Knudson, Sidda Rogge, Emily Dearing, Sara Dearing, Tel Gray, Tye Gray, and Payton Bergmann and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Dale was born in Cameron, Montana on July 31, 1935 to Frank and Willa Dearing. Dale married his soul mate Myrna Moe on January 29th, 1954. Through the years they built their dream home in the mountains and raised their three wonderful children.

Dale held many jobs before retiring at the age of 55 after 33 years with the United States Post Office. Dale and Myrna loved travel and they traveled all over the world. They especially loved traveling to spend the winters down in Arizona camping out in the desert in their R.V. which they did every winter for 26 years. They lived a full life since retirement and developed many wonderful friendships with people from Montana to Arizona and many points in between. Dale was a quiet man who enjoyed tending their beautiful yard, feeding the wildlife and working in his shop carving wood sculptures, completing metal work and repairing anything that broke around the house.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on May 8th, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. Please come honor Dale's life with the family. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center c/o St. Peter's Hospital, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Dale.