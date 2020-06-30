Cullen, Ruth (Smith)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 11, 1926 – June 21, 2020

Ruth Cullen, 93, of Helena, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1926 in Cresbard, SD to Dyce and Elsie Bowman. Ruth was the youngest of five children and lived on the farm until the age of 16, when her family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. After finishing high school, she attended Sioux Falls College and graduated in 1948. In her senior year of college, she met Russell Klay Smith and the two fell in love. While Russ finished college, Ruth worked as a high school teacher in Milbank, SD, teaching American literature, speech and debate. Russ and Ruth were united in marriage on June 11, 1949 in Sioux Falls. Together they had five children, Mark, David, Marcia, Brad and Pam. One of Ruth’s greatest sorrows in life was to lose her son, Mark, age 7, to leukemia in 1959.

Extended family gatherings were always important to Ruth; she made sure her kids got plenty of cousin time. The Bowman clan was mostly in Sioux Falls, and there were lots of picnics in the parks, swimming and play when we visited. Every other year Mom always made sure we attended the reunion on the Smith side at Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa, making long-lasting memories and connections.