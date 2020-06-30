Cullen, Donald Wilmot

When Don met Ruth Smith after the passing of Elaine, the connection was immediate. Romance bloomed, aided by a mutual friend who suggested that Ruth invite that handsome Don over for a roast beef dinner. They seriously considered the question of marriage, wondering in their 60’s if one would end up caring for the other in a few short years. They decided if they had a good 10 years together, it would be worth it, and proceeded with a beautiful wedding in 1990 attended by their 5 adult children and their spouses. Don and Ruth’s marriage lasted just shy of 30 years and was definitely worth it. Don dearly loved their two joined families, participating in family activities and welcoming numerous grandchildren and more recently, great-grandchildren. Don introduced Ruth to square dancing, and she shared her love of travel. They enjoyed many memorable trips, including visiting his brother Ross’ grave in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Luxembourg.