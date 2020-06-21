Cruse, Patricia Ann (Hoffman)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann (Hoffman) Cruse, 80, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident went to be with her Lord on June 8, 2020 in Helena, Montana surrounded by her family.

Patty was born on March 22, 1940 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, the daughter of Lester and Evelyn Hoffman. She was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, attending SWHS with the class of 1958.

In 1957, Patty was united in marriage to Charles ‘Chuck’ Cruse. After raising her children she completed the LPN Nursing Program at Skagit Valley College and worked on the wards at Northern State Hospital, as did her husband Chuck. She later worked briefly at United General Hospital then began a long career working for Dr. Richard Gross. In her later years she worked for the Sedro-Woolley School District as a school nurse, and as a special needs nurse at Evergreen Elementary School. She also worked with many children outside of school hours. She retired from nursing in 1996.

In 2003, Patty & Chuck moved to Montana to be closer to their son and his family, remaining there until 2013 when they returned to Sedro-Woolley. In April 2020 she returned to Helena.