Cruse, Charles Joseph 'Chuck'

Dec. 5, 1935 – Feb. 5, 2020

Charles Joseph "Chuck" Cruse, 84, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2020.

Chuck was born in Sedro-Woolley on December 5, 1935, the son of Alfred & Maxine Cruse, Sr. He was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, with the class of 1954.

In 1955 he enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict with the Army Security Agency, a predecessor to the NSA. Following his discharge he returned to Sedro-Woolley where on August 9, 1957 he was united in marriage to Patricia Hoffman. Together they made their home and raised their family there.

Prior to enlisting in the Army Chuck began working at Northern State Hospital in 1954 where for 28 years he served as Supervisor of the Motorpool Dept. and then the maintenance department. He was literally the “last man standing” on the grounds when it finally closed in the mid 80’s.

He then began a long career as a log truck driver, working for Skagit Loggers, Z Bros. and Nielson’s until becoming an independent owner/driver. And over those years he found time to build Patty three new homes.