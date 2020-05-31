Crum, Clifton Robert

Clifton Robert Crum, age 84 of Boulder, Montana passed away peacefully at the Acute Care Hospital of Montana in Billings, Montana on 25 May 2020. His wife Patty and son Ralph were by his side.
Cliff was born on 5 February 1936 in Townsend, Broadwater, Montana to Ralph and Jennie Crum. He was the eldest in the family with five younger sisters.
When Cliff was 14 years of age the family moved to Parker, Arizona to farm cotton. Cliff graduated from Parker High school.
Cliff married Hedwig Pribil in Germany on 20 January 1961.
Cliff later married Patricia Anne Mead on 10 July 2011 in Boulder, Montana.
In 1954 Cliff joined the Army National Guard and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, having a stellar 32-year career. Cliff served in the Vietnam War. His specialty was communication electronics. He was a communications Chief for 18 years. He retired from the military as a Master Sergeant.
During his retirement he became a great gardener, a family genealogist, a fabulous cook, and enjoyed woodworking and country music.
Cliff loved his puppies: Zorro, Chico, and Cheuy.
He was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, holding numerous leadership positions.
Cliff is survived by his wife Patty of Boulder, Montana, and his sons William Jack Crum (Satoko) of Japan and Ralph Robert Crum (Cynthia) of Leavenworth, Kansas.
He is also survived by his sisters: Linda Ulmer (John) of Townsend, Judith Lots (Jim) of Polaris, Montana and Sherry Castleberry (David) of Helena, Montana.
Surviving grandchildren: Sean Crum, Alexandra Crum, and Candace O'Rourke.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Mason Crum (Jack), by his mother Jennie Marie Crum, and by his sisters Carol Ann McCabe and Evelyn May Stock.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson Street, Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Donations in Cliff's name can be made to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Animals, ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Cliff.
