Crum, Clifton Robert

Cliff is survived by his wife Patty of Boulder, Montana, and his sons William Jack Crum (Satoko) of Japan and Ralph Robert Crum (Cynthia) of Leavenworth, Kansas.

He is also survived by his sisters: Linda Ulmer (John) of Townsend, Judith Lots (Jim) of Polaris, Montana and Sherry Castleberry (David) of Helena, Montana.

Surviving grandchildren: Sean Crum, Alexandra Crum, and Candace O'Rourke.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Mason Crum (Jack), by his mother Jennie Marie Crum, and by his sisters Carol Ann McCabe and Evelyn May Stock.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson Street, Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Donations in Cliff's name can be made to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Animals, ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Cliff.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifton Crum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.