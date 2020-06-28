Cross, Russell

Russell was born on October 29, 1923 in Glaston, Montana to Carl F. and Mary Cross.
The family moved to Helena when he was 5 where he attended school, played sports and worked many jobs before joining the Navy in November 1942.
He served on the USS Gambier Bay carrier, was stationed in California, Hawaii and Guam as well as many other military bases. During his service he continued his love of sports by playing softball and basketball. While stationed in Alameda, CA, he met Elizabeth Harrigfeld and they married June 26, 1949.
He re-enlisted as a reserve in the Navy and they made their home in Bozeman, Montana where Russell attended Montana State College. He was later called to active duty and they made their home on Guam.
Upon his discharge, they moved back and forth between California and Montana where their two daughters were born; eventually settling in San Lorenzo, California where he enjoyed a 35 year career with the California Department of Highways.
Upon the death of Elizabeth in 1993, he returned to his much-loved Montana where he continued his passion for sports – golfing, fishing and as a spectator for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers, Charles, Kenny and Bill and sister, Mildred.
He will be missed by his two daughters: Mary Cross and her family: Sarah and Scott Seeley, Allison and Jonathon Roades, Hannah, Noel, Carson and Zoey English; and Deb Larson (Steve) and their family: Laurie, Kyle and Gracie. He is also survived by his sister: Marlene Gleason and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be buried in the family plot at Forestvale Cemetery with military honors. Our family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Legacy for the last three years of care and support. We would also like to thank the amazing nurses at St. Peter’s Hospital. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Russell.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.