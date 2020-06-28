Cross, Russell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russell was born on October 29, 1923 in Glaston, Montana to Carl F. and Mary Cross.

The family moved to Helena when he was 5 where he attended school, played sports and worked many jobs before joining the Navy in November 1942.

He served on the USS Gambier Bay carrier, was stationed in California, Hawaii and Guam as well as many other military bases. During his service he continued his love of sports by playing softball and basketball. While stationed in Alameda, CA, he met Elizabeth Harrigfeld and they married June 26, 1949.

He re-enlisted as a reserve in the Navy and they made their home in Bozeman, Montana where Russell attended Montana State College. He was later called to active duty and they made their home on Guam.

Upon his discharge, they moved back and forth between California and Montana where their two daughters were born; eventually settling in San Lorenzo, California where he enjoyed a 35 year career with the California Department of Highways.

Upon the death of Elizabeth in 1993, he returned to his much-loved Montana where he continued his passion for sports – golfing, fishing and as a spectator for his grandchildren.