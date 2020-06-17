Crider, Jack Gene
0 comments

Crider, Jack Gene

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crider, Jack Gene

Jack Gene Crider

Feb. 19, 1931 – June 10, 2020

Jack Gene Crider, 89, of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 of A-Fib and most recently of Hypoxia in the loving care of Maxine his wife of 67 years.

Jack was born in St. Cloud, Minn., February 19, 1931 to William and Aubine Crider, the youngest in a family of seven brothers and four sisters.

He attended schools in Litchfield, Stillwater and Pine River, Minn.

He was inducted into the Army Jan. 12, 1952, trained in Camp Pickett, VA as a medic, attached to the Airforce and sent to Seoul, Korea where he worked with heavy equipment, building an airstrip.

He was married to Maxine Jones August 6, 1953. Discharged Oct. 12, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas. From Texas they traveled to Helena to live near his brother Clinton. He trained as a typewriter repairman but soon worked as a Draftsman for the State Highway Dept., quitting after 16 years. He then worked as a carpenter, with many different jobs to follow.

He enjoyed hunting with his brothers, Traverse and Clinton. Fishing for Brook Trout with wife in the many streams near and far.

In April of 1965 we purchased 327 Acres on the Tizer Lake Road, living in the second and last of 3 homes he built for us.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, his seven brothers and four sisters. Jack is survived by his wife Maxine, sister-in-law Doris Crider and numerous nieces and nephews.

As Requested by jack, cremation has taken place with no services. Memorials may be sent to a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Crider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News