Crider, Jack Gene

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 19, 1931 – June 10, 2020

Jack Gene Crider, 89, of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 of A-Fib and most recently of Hypoxia in the loving care of Maxine his wife of 67 years.

Jack was born in St. Cloud, Minn., February 19, 1931 to William and Aubine Crider, the youngest in a family of seven brothers and four sisters.

He attended schools in Litchfield, Stillwater and Pine River, Minn.

He was inducted into the Army Jan. 12, 1952, trained in Camp Pickett, VA as a medic, attached to the Airforce and sent to Seoul, Korea where he worked with heavy equipment, building an airstrip.

He was married to Maxine Jones August 6, 1953. Discharged Oct. 12, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas. From Texas they traveled to Helena to live near his brother Clinton. He trained as a typewriter repairman but soon worked as a Draftsman for the State Highway Dept., quitting after 16 years. He then worked as a carpenter, with many different jobs to follow.

He enjoyed hunting with his brothers, Traverse and Clinton. Fishing for Brook Trout with wife in the many streams near and far.

In April of 1965 we purchased 327 Acres on the Tizer Lake Road, living in the second and last of 3 homes he built for us.