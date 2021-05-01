Craig Nelson

Like a comet, Craig Donovan Nelson arrived this world prematurely and unexpectedly, a flash of energy and fire. He left this world in the same manner leaving all of us breathless and awestruck in the tail of comet glitter he left blazing in the night sky.

Craig lived up to his Sagittarius traits. He was a lover of freedom, independent, hilarious, fair-minded, spontaneous, a trickster and lover of fun. If a man's wealth is measured in friends, in love given and returned, Craig was a wealthy man. His love of Montana, of outdoor activities and adventure took him and those who shared his love of adventure on countless escapades. He was a true woodsman, an avid bow and rifle hunter and an intrepid snowmobiler and four-wheeler. He was happy outdoors whether blazing his own trail or in the company of friends. Craig was fiercely proud of his Norwegian heritage. He was an ardent fan of the Minnesota Vikings and never missed watching them play.

Craig loved making fires, tending fires, and sitting around fires with family and friends. His dreams centered on his desire to someday own a cabin in the woods “off the grid.” He leaves this dream to his “two boys,” Colten and Dylan, who were the center of his world. He also leaves a special legacy to them and to his family and friends directing all of us to live lives of happiness while enjoying the adventure and beauty of all things wild.