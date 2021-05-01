Craig Nelson

Like a comet, Craig Donovan Nelson arrived this world prematurely and unexpectedly, a flash of energy and fire. He left this world in the same manner leaving all of us breathless and awestruck in the tail of comet glitter he left blazing in the night sky.
Craig lived up to his Sagittarius traits. He was a lover of freedom, independent, hilarious, fair-minded, spontaneous, a trickster and lover of fun. If a man's wealth is measured in friends, in love given and returned, Craig was a wealthy man. His love of Montana, of outdoor activities and adventure took him and those who shared his love of adventure on countless escapades. He was a true woodsman, an avid bow and rifle hunter and an intrepid snowmobiler and four-wheeler. He was happy outdoors whether blazing his own trail or in the company of friends. Craig was fiercely proud of his Norwegian heritage. He was an ardent fan of the Minnesota Vikings and never missed watching them play.
Craig loved making fires, tending fires, and sitting around fires with family and friends. His dreams centered on his desire to someday own a cabin in the woods “off the grid.” He leaves this dream to his “two boys,” Colten and Dylan, who were the center of his world. He also leaves a special legacy to them and to his family and friends directing all of us to live lives of happiness while enjoying the adventure and beauty of all things wild.
Craig was born on December 5, 1969 in Helena, MT to Donovan and Judy (Fay) Nelson. He joined his sister, Michelle, his life-long confidant and the tolerant brunt of many of his practical jokes. Craig and Michelle's father, Donovan (Don) Nelson, died when Craig was ten years old leaving a huge void in his life and hole in his heart. That experience inspired him to live his life courageously, love passionately and freely, and form deep connections with others.
Craig attended grade school at Broadwater and Jefferson Schools. He was a proud Bruin graduating from Capital High School in 1988. Craig completed his A.A. degree from Helena College in Computer Technology Programming. His early work history included working for Tidyman's Grocery Stores in Missoula and Kalispell. He has been employed by the State of Montana, Department of Transportation as a Computer Support Specialist for the past fourteen years.
Craig married Jackie Darling of Somers, MT on August 24, 1996. They were blessed with two sons, Colten (1998) and Dylan (2000). Craig often referred to Colten and Dylan as “Two Boys.” Craig adored his two boys and their lives and accomplishments were a part of his every conversation. He was a proud Dad. It's hard not to imagine he will be watching every moment of their lives in the days and years ahead from his mountain top vantage point.
Craig is survived by his wife Jackie of Helena and his sons Colten and Dylan, his mother Judy Fay and his step-father Phil Campbell of Helena, his sister and brother in law Michelle and Richard Glennon of Missoula, father and mother in law Jim and Linda Darling of Somers, MT and sister and brother in law Julie and Joe Dooling of Helena. He is also survived by special aunts Mary Fay of Bend, OR and Francie Millett of Woodbury, MN andul uncles Wayne and Scott Nelson of Missoula, MT and Rik Ostert of Williston, ND. He enjoyed the gift of a loving family including his niece Jordan Glennon, nephews Richard (RT) Glennon and Tyler Simonson, and his beloved cousins Mark Sather (Lisa) of Helena, Scott Millett (Stacey) of Woodbury, MN, Nicole Sather (Jim Abrahamson) of Hamilton, MT, Tara Haugen (Kris) of Duluth, MN, Culley Ostert (Stacey) of Eugene, OR and their families who will keep Craig's spirit alive with their stories and memories.
Craig was predeceased by his father Donovan Nelson, his maternal grandparents Acey and Ellen Fay, his paternal grandparents Reuben and Harriet Nelson, special aunts and uncles Vonnie and Mike Sather, Vicki Ostert and Ray Millett, and cousin Katie (Mark) Houle Sather.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held on Sunday, May 2nd at the pond-side pavilion located at 5827 Highway12 West, Helena. The pavilion is partially enclosed. Please dress for weather. Simple Cremation MT is serving Craig's family. The service will be available for remote viewing. The link will be available at: simplecremationmt.com.
Craig's family wishes to thank Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for their efforts and assistance. Memorials may be sent to support wildlife education programs at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Avenue, Helena, MT 59601 and/or Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, P. O. Box 473, Helena, MT 59624.
