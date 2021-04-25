Craig Martin French, born Feb 17, 1963 of Basin, MT, otherwise known as "Frenchy", or simply "Bro", drank his last beer in the Montana spring sunshine and took his final breath of mountain air on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the ripe young age of 58. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and James French of Cleveland, and his brother Robby. He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Cici), daughter Hannah, and much older brothers Jim and Kenny.

Craig spent 4 years as a US Navy SeaBee, where he learned to get up early, drink lots of beer, and build things. He was better at building things than either of the former. He lived in San Diego for around a decade and never once called anyone "dude". He met Cici, got married, built some beautiful houses, and brought his daughter Hannah into the world. Not sure if it was annoyance with SoCal traffic or his love for the mountains of Montana, but they packed up the horses, workshop and baby girl and moved into his hand-made log cabin that was originally planned as a 2nd home.

Living the dream, so to speak...