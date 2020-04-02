Crabtree, Joan Marcum Sanchez

Our cat Sandler will also miss Joan. He spent many nights on the bed guarding her.

A thank you to Brenda Tubbs and all of her nurses, aides and staff at St. Peter’s Hospice, you all are wonderful.

Thank you to all the doctors and nurses of St. Peter’s Health and Medical Groups. Also, a thank you to Dr. Joel Maes of Southhills Dental and Dr. Jason E. Smith of Elkhorn Foot and Ankle.

And a real heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dwight Heisterman, I am so grateful that you came walking down the hall and told us if we can get Joan stable she could be life flighted to Missoula. This was just an hour or two after the ER doctor said, “There is nothing that could be done, get her family together and start making the arrangements.” Four months later you were her primary care provider. She always loved pointing her finger at you shaking it and saying something just to get a reaction out of you.

Because of all of you Joan can now enjoy “Her mansion just over the hill top in that bright land where she will never grow old.”

Thank you to Northwest Home Care, particularly Donna Z., Eurce, Jordan and Shasta. Thank you to Bridger Vet.

Anyone who knew Joan, we love you all! Thank you all for all your kindness.

