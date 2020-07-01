Cox, Terri Rae

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 6, 1953 – April 14, 2020

Terri Rae Cox, age 66, of Helena passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 in Helena, Terri was born in Forsyth Montana October 6, 1953 to James Robert and Margie Marie (Schwab) Parry. As a young child her family moved to Helena, Terri received her education in Helena.

Terri met Lonnie Cox of East Helena, they dated a time and were married in 1979. The two of them had one daughter, Opal and later Lonnie adopted Terri’s two children, Johnathon and Tina. Terri and Lonnie divorced in 1987.

Terri worked in many different jobs during her career, from being a Certified Nursing Assistant, Bartender, and an Assistant Manager of a Convenient Store. In her life, her most treasured position was being a loving mother and grandmother.

Terri loved life and enjoyed what the great state of Montana had to offer, hunting, fishing, camping, motor bike riding, snowmobiling. She enjoyed family and friends, time at the lake even though she never learned to swim, going out dancing and when time would not permit her to go out, she would be dancing and singing with her kids at home.