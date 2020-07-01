Cox, Terri Rae

Oct. 6, 1953 – April 14, 2020
Terri Rae Cox, age 66, of Helena passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 in Helena, Terri was born in Forsyth Montana October 6, 1953 to James Robert and Margie Marie (Schwab) Parry. As a young child her family moved to Helena, Terri received her education in Helena.
Terri met Lonnie Cox of East Helena, they dated a time and were married in 1979. The two of them had one daughter, Opal and later Lonnie adopted Terri’s two children, Johnathon and Tina. Terri and Lonnie divorced in 1987.
Terri worked in many different jobs during her career, from being a Certified Nursing Assistant, Bartender, and an Assistant Manager of a Convenient Store. In her life, her most treasured position was being a loving mother and grandmother.
Terri loved life and enjoyed what the great state of Montana had to offer, hunting, fishing, camping, motor bike riding, snowmobiling. She enjoyed family and friends, time at the lake even though she never learned to swim, going out dancing and when time would not permit her to go out, she would be dancing and singing with her kids at home.
Terri lived on the wild side of life and how she chose to live, she loved to joke, she used in one’s mind, less than favorable language in communications, she enjoyed her kids and their many friends, cooking and providing food at their request at social gathering, barbeques and outings. She assisted in raising some of her grandchildren.
When Terri found out she was not well, she requested a naming ceremony through her tribe, where she received her spirit name; Makwa Ikwe (Bear Woman). Her spirit name fit her very well as to who she was and how she carried herself in life. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David Parry, and granddaughter Chenoa Marcum. She is survived by her children, Johnathon Wayne Cox, daughters, Tina Marie Cox Marcum and her husband Jamie, and Opal Inez Cox; her siblings, brothers, John (Tara) Parry, Jimmer Parry, Ervin Parry; sister, Stella Parry and sister-in-law Cindy Parry.
She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kacheena, Chaz, Tisha, Darin, Dominique, Chelsea, John, Angel, Aiyana, Crimson, Koda, Trinitee, Emilee and Kaylee; one great grandson, Jeremiah and one great granddaughter Delaney to be born in the next two months; and numerous nieces nephews extended relatives and friends.
Memorials in Terri’s name are suggested to the Last Chance Community Pow Wow, P.O. Box 179, Helena, Montana 59624 or to an organization or charity of the donor’s choice.
In spite of her wishes to be buried in the backyard. Her final resting place is at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with her mother and granddaughter. A service celebrating Terri’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd at Kennedy Park in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terri.
