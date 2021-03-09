Courtney Anne Chappell

May 27, 1983 - Feb. 14, 2021

Our beautiful daughter Courtney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Born in Billings, Montana on May 27, 1983, to Kevin and Pam Chappell, she was the first of 4 children. Growing up in Helena, she attended Central Grade School, Helena Middle School and Helena High, graduating in 2001. After high school, she made the long trip to Tallahassee Florida to attend college at Florida State University. While there, she became an avid Seminoles football fan, remaining so even after college. She graduated in 2005 with a degree in Exercise Physiology.

After college, she moved to Greeley, Colorado where she met Tim Tillinghast. Together they had a son Ethan Anthony, who was the light of her life. She was employed by StarTek where she was a Senior Account Manager, which allowed her to travel to many places in the US and South America.

She is survived by her son Ethan, her parents, sisters Katie (Joe) Crider of Bend Oregon and Keely of Helena, brother Kevin of Helena, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A truly caring individual, she always put other's needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.