Corrie Ralph Hahn

In 2010, Corrie married Christine Emerson, whom he met in 2002 and with whom he enjoyed watching ball games, bicycle races, and other sporting events. Corrie was an especially avid fan of the New York Mets and Jets teams.

Corrie shared his love of the outdoors with his family. His father taught him to ski at Belmont when he was 3. In adulthood, he started climbing, kayaking, and cycling. Corrie competed across the state as a cyclist and triathlete. He climbed some of the tallest peaks in the Northwest and was recognized as the first to ski Rocky Mountain Peak, the highest peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. He felt most at home in the mountains and paddling Montana's rivers. He formed camaraderie with fellow athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

As a community volunteer, Corrie helped keep highways clean and served as a course guard for the Don't Fence Me In and other running and bicycling races. He maintained many longtime friendships and was a devoted father, but his proudest role was as a grandfather.

Corrie is preceded in death by his mother, Constance Hahn, and his brothers, Kim and John Hahn. He is survived by his wife, Christine Emerson; his father, James Hahn; his sister, Christine Hahn Aiken; two daughters, Tegan Maynard-Hahn and Gretchen Maynard-Hahn; and a grandson, Xavier, the son of Tegan and James Kammerer and the light of Corrie's life.