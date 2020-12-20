It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Corrie Ralph Hahn on December 11, 2020. Corrie was born in Helena, Montana, on July 7, 1955, as the youngest of four children of James Hahn and Constance Everett Hahn. He was a third-generation Montanan and lived his entire life in the Helena area.
Corrie grew up in Montana City, where his grandparents homesteaded, and attended the one-room Montana City School as its only eighth-grader. He graduated in 1973 from Helena High School, where he was a founding member of the Fat Cats, whose irreverent members gathered to share their passion for music.
Corrie traveled to Europe as a teenager and was deeply impacted by this experience. He was a Montana boy at heart, but he relished the chance to travel the world and experience other cultures and landscapes.
Corrie attended Carroll College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. He began his career at Head Start and went on to manage Pete's Place Child Care Center at St. Peter's Hospital. He had a special place in his heart for children and fondly remembered his time as a preschool teacher. He studied computer science and began his second career with the Montana Department of Commerce Office of Tourism in 1997 until his retirement.
Corrie married Morgan Maynard in 1975. They shared a passion for bicycle touring and had two daughters, Tegan and Gretchen. They divorced in 2001 but remained friends.
In 2010, Corrie married Christine Emerson, whom he met in 2002 and with whom he enjoyed watching ball games, bicycle races, and other sporting events. Corrie was an especially avid fan of the New York Mets and Jets teams.
Corrie shared his love of the outdoors with his family. His father taught him to ski at Belmont when he was 3. In adulthood, he started climbing, kayaking, and cycling. Corrie competed across the state as a cyclist and triathlete. He climbed some of the tallest peaks in the Northwest and was recognized as the first to ski Rocky Mountain Peak, the highest peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. He felt most at home in the mountains and paddling Montana's rivers. He formed camaraderie with fellow athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.
As a community volunteer, Corrie helped keep highways clean and served as a course guard for the Don't Fence Me In and other running and bicycling races. He maintained many longtime friendships and was a devoted father, but his proudest role was as a grandfather.
Corrie is preceded in death by his mother, Constance Hahn, and his brothers, Kim and John Hahn. He is survived by his wife, Christine Emerson; his father, James Hahn; his sister, Christine Hahn Aiken; two daughters, Tegan Maynard-Hahn and Gretchen Maynard-Hahn; and a grandson, Xavier, the son of Tegan and James Kammerer and the light of Corrie's life.
Corrie will be remembered as a warm-hearted and generous man. He relished holiday and family traditions and embodied the Christmas spirit, his favorite time of year. A private holiday interment ceremony will be held at Forestvale Cemetery, and a celebration of his life with his family and friends is planned for the summer of 2021.
Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Corrie.
