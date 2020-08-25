Cordell, Benjamin Vaughn

Benny was also a founding member of the BS Club (Brother-Sister Club… met weekly in the backyard shed), and the dutiful secretary of said organization. He took terrible notes, and Duncan was an even worse vice president, but their love for their type-A sister led them to spend many hours in meetings/playing school/playing church/playing anything where she got to be in charge.

Ben may or may not hold the current record for most skipped classes at Helena High. When Dad called the office on his very last day of high school to ‘excuse’ him from his final period, the sweet little secretary on the phone gently joked: “I’m going to miss that kid- he’s got a heart of gold- but we’re going to have to lay one of us off now that we won’t have to keep up with him.”

There is no shortage of Ben stories to tell, and the last few days at the Cordell house have been a testament to that. His cousin Keifer spoke of the time Ben was the only one to answer his call the night of a painful breakup and said to him “sweet dude, this weekend is double points weekend on Runescape! More time to play!” In fact, that has been a frequent theme woven through all of the stories… how Ben was always the one there for you.