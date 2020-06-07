Cope, Raymond "Ray" Earl

On the afternoon of May 31, 2020, Raymond "Ray" Earl Cope entered into eternal rest with his loving wife and son at his side, at Saint Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana.
Although recently diagnosed with Bladder Cancer his death was aggravated by his autoimmune disease Myasthenia Gravis which precipitated a pulmonary embolism. Ray was 79 years old.
Ray was born in Lewistown, Montana to Charles Boyd Cope and Doris Ethelyn Mustard Cope. Ray attended schools throughout Montana and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1959. Following graduation, he began working in the logging industry before entering the United States Army where he received his professional career training in drafting and served as battalion draftsman for an aviation battalion stationed in Germany.
After completing his tour in 1962 he returned to Montana and again joined a logging crew before accepting a position with the Montana State Highway Department Bridge Division in Helena.
In 1963 while living in Helena, Ray met his soulmate Cheryl Lee Stevenson, they were married in 1964 and had a daughter Cheryl Rae before seeking out a warmer climate where they settled in Hanford, California and Ray began working for Armstrong (Pirelli) Tire Company as a mechanical draftsman, doing machine layout, modifications, and design.
He worked for Armstrong for 12 years before establishing his own successful business Valley Management Systems, a drafting and engineering firm with two fellow Armstrong colleagues which specialized in dairy and equipment design.
While residing in Hanford Ray and Cheryl were blessed with their son Steven Wyatt. They continued to reside in Hanford for 39 years raising their two children and being active in their community.
Ray retired to his beloved state of Montana in 2005, however retirement was short lived as he soon began driving school bus for First Student in Helena and later for Harlows with a route in Montana City where he resided.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Doris Cope, and brothers Charles Boyd Cope, and James Ervan Cope.
Ray was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife of 56 years Cheryl Lee Stevenson Cope, Cheryl Rae (Dan) Curcin (Daughter), Steven Wyatt Cope (Son), Granddaughters Morgan (Adan) Fonseca, Beth Curcin, Breanne (Eric) Torres, Great Grandchildren Hannah Fonseca, Aiden Fonseca, and Beckham Fonseca. Sister Helen Cope and numerous beloved Nieces and Nephews.
A viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Helena, MT on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Montana with Military Honors.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Saint Peter's Hospital for their compassion while Ray was in their care. Additionally, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.
