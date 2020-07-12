Conquergood, Howard

Howard Conquergood, 84, of Helena, Montana passed away at Peace Hospice House on July 5, 2020.
Howard served our country in the Navy returning to Montana to work for Bureau of Public Roads, helping construct Cooke City Highway.
Graduating from MSU in 1968, Howard obtained his dream job as an Industrial Arts teacher at Rudyard (Blue Sky) High School, earning teacher of the year and later retiring.
Howard is known for his dedication to serving his community as a Fire Chief, Ambulance Driver, and as Santa for the Senior Center for many years. He was a Freemason and volunteers for many organizations. He loves the outdoors, camping, fishing, and especially driving ATV’s.
Howard is survived by his son, Bryan (Darcie) Conquergood; daughter, Joy Conquergood; granddaughter, Danielle Conquergood; and sister, Feye (Bob) Beller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Conquergood, Opal McGrew and Alivina Conquergood; and brother, William “Bill” John Conquergood.
Per his request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned later this summer.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
