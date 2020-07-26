Connor, Maureen Elizabeth

While Maureen’s family returned to Montana in 1970, she remained in the Bay Area. She found her passion for helping and healing by becoming a massage therapist, a profession she studied enthusiastically and in which she worked for the rest of her life. She trained in therapies that became her hallmark as a sought-after massage therapist to her California clients for more than five decades. She refused to raise her prices initially set in the 70s or consider a cancellation fee. Her goal was never to make money, which was a bit difficult for those whose advice she rarely took. She loved her home in Calistoga and the friends and clients she had in the San Francisco area. They loved her too.

Maureen was a great conversationalist, a supporter of public broadcasting, and in tune with all current events, be it politics or social issues. She was a lover of people and always had an entertaining story. With her remarkable memory – and only a touch of embellishment – she recalled stories and events about everyone with great detail. (One she told of herself was how much she loved to ski, and how good she was at the sport. It was true too, if you define skiing as getting a fancy new coat and socializing in the lodge with hot chocolate! Sorry, her family loved to teaser her.) She volunteered at homeless shelters and kitchens. Her report about the day would be of the great people she met, the best soup she ever tasted, and how grateful she was to be there. Likewise, she was the one to organize family reunions from afar and always ready to join friends for the opera or ballet.