Coder, Claudia Kay

Oct. 23, 1951 – June 16, 2020

Claudia Kay Coder was born in Lakewood, Ohio on October 23rd, 1951. On June 16th, 2020, she passed away peacefully with family by her side at the young age of 68. She continued to fight and show amazing strength up until that last breath. Claudia was a vibrant soul from the time she was a little girl. She excelled in gymnastics and figure skating, making her parents very proud. Treating everyone with kindness was one of Claudia’s best qualities. Although she was the underdog, she was voted Homecoming Queen by her classmates at Lakewood High School in 1970. She attended Southern Illinois University on a full-ride scholarship for gymnastics, and was even featured in Sports Illustrated in 1971. In 1973, she married her husband Scott. Shortly after, in 1974, with a group of Cleveland friends, they decided to set off an adventure across the country. Landing in Montana, the overwhelming beauty of the landscape told them this would be their home. Claudia began working with troubled youth before her nursing career began. This was her true calling, taking care of others. She was an outstanding nurse; her compassion and work ethic were incredibly admirable. She truly had an impact on every person she met. Above everything else, Claudia was especially proud of her children, Jess and Cody. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Coder and Phyllis Coder. She is survived by her children, Jess and Cody Harris, as well as her brother, Jeff Coder and sister, Cindi Chan. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer. A memorial fund has been set up if you wish to donate in her name. Proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Treatment Center at St. Pete’s. https://everloved.com/life-of/claudia-coder/ Special thanks to Dr. Weiner and the countless doctors and nurses who graciously cared for her.