Clinton, Roberta Jean "Bobby" Spaulding

April 1, 1936 – June 26, 2020

In the early morning hours of June 26, 2020, Bobby passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana, as a result of complications from a cancer no one knew existed. She was 84.

She had been admitted to the Oncology ward after reporting to the ER for acute back pain. She never wanted treatment but rather to be kept comfortable. Her son J. Henry Clinton drove from Seattle and arrived at her bedside to pray with her just before she passed away.

Bobby Jean was born in Helena, Montana, on April 1, 1936. The first born daughter of Mittie Geneva (Robertson, twin sister of Marion Gene Robertson) and Donald Roy Spaulding. She had a quick and discerning mind and a love of books that helped her to achieve academic excellence.

On September 26, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before she was widowed at the age of 68.

Throughout her entire life, she moved from one interest to the next, always learning something new and not moving on until she was saturated with knowledge of that particular hobby or endeavor. journalism, photography, rock-hounding, genealogy, painting, ... are but a few that come to mind. Along the way, she acquired many friends and acquaintances.