Clayton Roger Sheets

Our loving father, Clayton R. Sheets, passed away peacefully at the BeeHive Homes in Helena at the age 87 on January 2, 2021, after suffering from a stroke in September 2018.
Clayton was born on March 27, 1933, in Silesia, Montana, to Homer and Mildred Sheets. He had a sister, Eileen, and brother, Raymond. The family later moved to Laurel, Montana, where he attended Laurel High School. There he met Shirley Collins. After graduating from high school, they married in 1953. They later moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where Clayton was stationed in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was honorably discharged in Jacksonville, Florida.
Clayton later attended the University of Montana in Missoula, MT, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Clayton went to work for Galusha, Higgins and Galusha Accounting Firm for 10 years in Helena. Then started his own accounting firm in 1968 (Clayton Sheets, LPA). He retired at age 66 and sold his accounting business to Van Barron. He continued in a business partnership with friend, Loren Davis, at Davis & Sheets Rentals until the Larson Block was sold in 2012.
Clayton was an active advocate and supporter of the Boyd Andrew Center, where he donated his time for many years. He was a member of the Helena Lion's Club, the American Legion of Montana, the Masonic Lodge of Laurel, the Helena Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, the Algerian Lodge of Helena, the Helena Jaycees, and the Montana Society of Licensed Public Accountants. He served on the Board of Military Affairs Committee and spent many years caring for the Lion's Sunshine camp near Elliston, MT.
Clayton was well known for being an avid gardener and taking pride in caring for his many trees, flowers and beautiful yards. He remodeled and fixed up the five homes he owned over different times in the Helena area. He enjoyed shooting with his sons and grandchildren and hunting with his sons and friends. He had many friends and most always greeted them with a smile. He fished in Alaska with his friend Bill Booher, attended Grizzly football games with Bill Mercer and other friends, and spent time with his friend, Bob Holstine. Included in his many friendships were Colleen Weast, Bob Quinn, Bob Chamberlain, Dan Sturdavent, Lee Hanson and cousin, Dan Freund, with whom he shared many pranks.
He loved floating the Smith and Blackfoot rivers in Montana as well as camping and boating at Canyon Ferry, Seeley and Flathead Lakes. He enjoyed taking his family to visit his sister, Eileen, and brother- in-law, Don Shay, at their farm near Big Timber. The family often took trips to Laurel and Billings to visit their extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Clayton's favorite family outings were spent renting a cabin at McLeod Hot Springs with the family for a week in the summer, visiting Yellowstone National Park and spending time at the family cabin at Seeley Lake that he and Shirley bought in the 1970s. He couldn't sit still at the cabin for five minutes because he usually had too many projects he wanted to complete.
Clayton is survived by his daughter, Patricia Forte (Patti Sheets) of Victoria, BC, and his three sons, Jim Sheets (Cindy) from Helena; Bob Sheets (Amy) from Colorado and Bill Sheets (Judy) from Bozeman.
His grandchildren are: Sarah Rose Eggen from Bozeman, Kaylene Ard (Reuben) from Helena, Westley Sheets (Kristy) from Michigan, Leah Sheets from Oregon, Abby Sheets from Bozeman, and Kaliana and Kelton Forte from Victoria, BC.
Great Grandchildren are: Gaven Ereth and Eiley, Gema and Gracelyn Sheets.
Nieces and nephews are: Tim Shay, Gail Wilson, Susan Olson, Debbie Sorg, and Terry Shay.
He is also survived by his loving Great Pyrenees dog, Pawsie!
Clayton is predeceased by his parents, Homer and Mildred Sheets of Laurel, Shirley Palmer and Rosemary Erickson of Helena, brother Raymond Sheets and sister Eileen Shay.
Clayton was always happy to see his children, grandchildren, and friends and welcomed them into his home. He will be deeply missed by many!
The family would like to thank the BeeHive Homes of Helena and St .Peter's Hospice for Clayton's care.
Memorials or donations in Clayton's name may be sent to St. Peter's Hospice of Helena.
The Celebration of his Life will be at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Avenue, Helena, MT, at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021. The burial and honor guard will be held at The National Military Cemetery of Laurel, MT at a later date.
