Clayton Roger Sheets

Clayton was well known for being an avid gardener and taking pride in caring for his many trees, flowers and beautiful yards. He remodeled and fixed up the five homes he owned over different times in the Helena area. He enjoyed shooting with his sons and grandchildren and hunting with his sons and friends. He had many friends and most always greeted them with a smile. He fished in Alaska with his friend Bill Booher, attended Grizzly football games with Bill Mercer and other friends, and spent time with his friend, Bob Holstine. Included in his many friendships were Colleen Weast, Bob Quinn, Bob Chamberlain, Dan Sturdavent, Lee Hanson and cousin, Dan Freund, with whom he shared many pranks.

He loved floating the Smith and Blackfoot rivers in Montana as well as camping and boating at Canyon Ferry, Seeley and Flathead Lakes. He enjoyed taking his family to visit his sister, Eileen, and brother- in-law, Don Shay, at their farm near Big Timber. The family often took trips to Laurel and Billings to visit their extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Clayton's favorite family outings were spent renting a cabin at McLeod Hot Springs with the family for a week in the summer, visiting Yellowstone National Park and spending time at the family cabin at Seeley Lake that he and Shirley bought in the 1970s. He couldn't sit still at the cabin for five minutes because he usually had too many projects he wanted to complete.