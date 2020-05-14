Clark, Harlan 'Buv' L.

May 17, 1938- May 8, 2020
Harlan passed over peacefully at his home in Elliston, MT on May 8, 2020. His wife Joanne Johnson and family were at his side. He was born in Helena, MT to Roy Clark and Helen Dixon-Clark. He was raised by his mom and the people of Elliston and was a third generation resident. He was one of the last old timers; hard worker, story teller, prankster, lover of life and happiest in the mountains. He laughed so hard tears would run down his face.
At the age of six, he was welcomed in the logging camps and his job was skidding logs with a work horse named Dolly. During his logging career he was a sawyer, skidder operator, and truck driver. Buv served in the US Army. Jobs included tunnel watchman for Burlington Northern, ranch hand, different types of mining and loved to pan for gold in the creeks of Elliston. Buv helped a number of people who needed advice or a helping hand. His knowledge made it able for him to fix anything and he was a jack of all trades. In his retirement he loved to build decorative wagons which are now located throughout the western United States.
Buv is survived by his wife Joanne Johnson of Elliston MT, his four children: David (Mary Ellen) Clark of Helena, MT, Cindy Moore of Pablo, MT, Mathew (Cyndi) Johnson of Butte, MT and Heather (Tony) Weldon of Lake Charles, LA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Clark of Helena, MT, Amanda of Missoula, MT, and Kylie Quigley of Elliston, MT; and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Uncle Jim Dixon, and his granddaughter Brandy Moore.
His best buddies were his granddaughter Kylie and his dog Kimmer.
Harlan will be greatly missed by the lives he touched. A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced later.
