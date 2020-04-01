Clark, Bettilou Bond Hafer

Aug. 25, 1931 – March 23, 2020

Bettilou Bond Hafer Clark, Betsy, passed away March 23rd, 2020 in Helena, Montana. She was born August 25th, 1931 in Forsyth, Montana. Betsy graduated from Great Falls Business College. She used the skills learned there throughout her employment. Bettilou married James Clark in Boulder, Colorado in 1950. She and her husband had two children: Kathryn and Stephen. Betsy enjoyed reading, writing, and studying historical events. She often reminisced of her early childhood on the family homestead in eastern Montana. Betsy is survived by her son Steve (Penny) Clark, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Donna Hafer McDuffie (Bob) Russ, son-in-law Mike Nelson, sister-in-law Charlotte Hopkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betsy preceded by parents Earl and Gladys Bond Hafer, daughter Kathryn Clark Nelson, brother Charles Hopkins, and sister Judy Hafer Meehan. A memorial service will be held later in the year.