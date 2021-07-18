Clarence Glyndon Verzatt

Clarence Glyndon (Glyn) Verzatt passed away the evening of January 7, 2021 at his home. Glyn was 87.

Glyn was born July 18, 1933 to Clarence P. and Leslie D. Verzatt of Helena, Montana. He and his sister Clarene moved to Billings, Montana where Glyn attended grade school in Billings until the family moved to Salem, Oregon where Glyn graduated from Salem Senior High in 1951.

Glyn worked as a service station attendant in Salem where he met and married Belva Johnson on December 12, 1952. Glyn continued working until he joined the Army in January and served two years during the Korean War. Glyn returned to Salem, Oregon after his discharge and continued working for Master Service Stations and also part time as an insurance adjuster for an independent adjusting firm.

The family remained in Salem, Oregon where daughter, Glynda (Bouldin) and son, Mark (Karmal) were born. The family enjoyed traveling around Oregon on weekends but Glyn always wanted to return to Montana, a state he really loved. An opportunity came out of the blue when he was offered a full time position with Equifax in Bozeman, Montana.