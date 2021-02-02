 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarance Raymond Borske Jr.
0 comments

Clarance Raymond Borske Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarance Raymond Borske Jr.

Clarance Raymond Borske Jr.

Dec. 19, 1959 - Jan. 13, 2021

Clarance Raymond Borske Jr. "Ray" passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Ray was born in Fort Benning, GA. Ray married his wife Coleen in 1981 in Great Falls. Ray was a Father of six and a Grandfather to 11, a Great Grandfather to three. Ray liked hunting, fishing, camping and model railroad. Ray is survived by his Father, Clarance Sr., his Mother, Opal, his Brother, Thane, his wife, Coleen, his six children and the many others. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ray's life at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News