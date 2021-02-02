Dec. 19, 1959 - Jan. 13, 2021

Clarance Raymond Borske Jr. "Ray" passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Ray was born in Fort Benning, GA. Ray married his wife Coleen in 1981 in Great Falls. Ray was a Father of six and a Grandfather to 11, a Great Grandfather to three. Ray liked hunting, fishing, camping and model railroad. Ray is survived by his Father, Clarance Sr., his Mother, Opal, his Brother, Thane, his wife, Coleen, his six children and the many others. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ray's life at a later date.