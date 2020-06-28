Christian, Clifford John

Cliff did not just make a difference in people’s lives, he also worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all Montanans. He began his political career working on many prominent state and national campaigns, including Bob Dole’s Presidential Campaign and Ron Marlene’s Congressional Campaign. He was Deputy Secretary of State under Jim Waltermire. He would then run for Secretary of State in the following term. He was elected to the Helena School Board. Cliff also served local organizations, he worked with the Montana Council on Alcoholism and as a volunteer coordinator for youth group homes.

For many years, Cliff was the Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association. He spent countless hours working with communities, volunteers, partners, and the legislature. He was most proud of helping lead the passage of Montana’s Clean Indoor Air Act in 2005, making Montana’s law one of the first in the country. Today, it is illegal to smoke in any public place and tobacco is banned from school property. He worked directly with the Governor’s Office writing the legislation and was the first to testify on its behalf. While watching representatives vote on the law late into the evening, he said - “We are making history”. Cliff worked with health groups to protect Montanans as they increased the tax on all tobacco products and secured funding for the state’s tobacco use prevention and cessation program and veteran’s homes. The results are impressive. Cigarette smoking among youth has decreased by more than 70% and cigarette sales have decreased by more than 50%! Now, you can take your family out for a meal anywhere in Montana and enjoy breathing clean air and know that Cliff helped make this possible. He considered this to be one of his greatest achievements. He would go on to receive an award from Montana’s DPHHS and an honorary degree from the University of Montana for this work.