Christenson, Enid

Enid Christenson, age 84, of Helena, passed away 13 June 2020. She was born in Brigham City, Utah to Alice Sant and Cecil Coburn. She married John Alfred Christenson in the Logan Utah LDS temple.
Her earliest years were on a farm in Treasureton, ID where she lived with her parents and “Uncle” Russell and “Aunt” Billie. Her family later settled in Preston, ID so the children could attend school. She loved her time on the farm and later summer visits. Enid loved her aunt and uncle dearly. And to them Enid was perfect.
Enid was second of ten children and often cared for the younger children. She liked to tell of all the beets she thinned in neighboring fields and weeding the family garden.
After high school, Enid became a telephone and switchboard operator, jobs she held in several cities, including Moscow ID, to help support her husband working on his PH.D. They moved to Helena when John was hired by Carroll College to teach biology courses and biochemistry. She also worked at Montana State Fund. She was an excellent upholsterer at one time refinishing 21 pieces of furniture in the Montana Governor’s Mansion. She loved to sew and do picture puzzles both of which she excelled at.
She was deeply religious, loved to attend the temple, and served an LDS mission in Finland. Her religious principles carried over into her everyday life. She was kind, friendly, forgiving, and loved others without reservation. Among her many church callings, her favorite was Girls’ Camp Director where, in her mischievous way, she loved to play jokes on the girls.
As the end neared and she was in great pain, two young grandchildren, Grady and Cooper, took turns sleeping in her bedroom in a bed by her side in case she needed help in the night. She smiled when they tucked her into her chair at night and adjusted her blanket according to her liking. My, how she did love those boys! And her other grandchildren! And her own children! And friends at Church, her neighbor Pat Ries, and friends in the community! Special thanks to Shay Diehl and to Callie Diehl, Enid’s RN daughter, who gave so much time, love, understanding and knowledgeable care, especially toward the end.
Enid is survived by husband John; children John Christenson, Jr., Callie Ann (Shay) Diehl, Coburn Dow Christenson (Cassie), Cambria Sue (Steve) Leventes, Don Russell Christenson; 25 grandchildren; seven living siblings and many nieces and nephews. Her parents and brothers Paul and Clyde, preceded her in death.
A family-only memorial was held at the burial site in Paradise Utah Cemetery.
