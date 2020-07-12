Christenson, Enid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enid Christenson, age 84, of Helena, passed away 13 June 2020. She was born in Brigham City, Utah to Alice Sant and Cecil Coburn. She married John Alfred Christenson in the Logan Utah LDS temple.

Her earliest years were on a farm in Treasureton, ID where she lived with her parents and “Uncle” Russell and “Aunt” Billie. Her family later settled in Preston, ID so the children could attend school. She loved her time on the farm and later summer visits. Enid loved her aunt and uncle dearly. And to them Enid was perfect.

Enid was second of ten children and often cared for the younger children. She liked to tell of all the beets she thinned in neighboring fields and weeding the family garden.

After high school, Enid became a telephone and switchboard operator, jobs she held in several cities, including Moscow ID, to help support her husband working on his PH.D. They moved to Helena when John was hired by Carroll College to teach biology courses and biochemistry. She also worked at Montana State Fund. She was an excellent upholsterer at one time refinishing 21 pieces of furniture in the Montana Governor’s Mansion. She loved to sew and do picture puzzles both of which she excelled at.