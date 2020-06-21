Christensen, Helen J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen J. Christensen, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family. She was born February 25, 1928 in Savoy, MT.

She is survived by her son, Bob Christensen of Helena, MT, Barb Jamieson of Helena, MT, Deb (Marshall) Alwerdt of Great Falls, MT, Diane (Cody) Christian of Depoe Bay, OR, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, special friend, Wally Kendziora of Buffalo, NY, and many wonderful relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy (Chris) Christensen, her parents, 1 brother, 5 sisters and a son-in-law.

A private family memorial service will be held on June 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Life Covenant Church. Memorials may be sent in Helen's name to Life Covenant Church Building Fund, 800 N. Hoback, Helena, MT 59601 or Hospice of St. Peter's, 2475 Broadway Street, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Helen.

