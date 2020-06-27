Chart, Therese A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Therese was born in Chicago, schooled in Wisconsin, raised a family in New Jersey, grew old in Montana, spent her twilight years in Maine. She made lasting relationships in all of those places and leaves behind numerous people that will remember her fondly for years to come.

She was a nurse, a wife, an activities director at a nursing home, a lifelong Hospice volunteer and a mother for the ages. She spent her life caring for others. She provided critical care and comfort in the death of Jerome (or JJ) her husband of 57 years, and raised a daughter that did the same for her. She loved her husband, her children, her church, and her politics with all her heart; all vying for first place and in the end, it was a dead heat.

Old movies, puzzles of any kind and trivia would always grab her attention and she always loved the underlying sense of competition.

A depression era child and the daughter of immigrants, she understood the value of a nickel and had an intense pride in her Irish heritage. She left us without giving many a chance to say goodbye. That’s what we like to call an Irish goodbye. And so we are left to say our goodbyes here.