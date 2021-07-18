Charlotte Fern Reighard

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away July 4, 2021 at Elkhorn Care and Rehabilitation in Clancy, Montana.
Fern was born April 24, 1931 in Butte, Montana, the daughter of Alice (John Crary) and Vivian Davis. Her father died in a mining accident when she was just a little girl. She had 2 sisters Georgia (Don) Briggeman and JoAnn (Sam) Whitcomb. Fern graduated in 1950 from Powell County High School and worked for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph until marrying Louis “Dale” Reighard on May 26, 1951. She then went to work cooking for the Milwaukee Bridge and Building crew, traveling throughout Montana, wherever Dale was working.
When the family started to expand, Fern and Dale made their permanent home in Deer Lodge, with Dale traveling with the railroad, only coming home on the weekends. Fern was a devoted homemaker to 7 children and numerous foster children. In her later years, after the kids started school, she went to work at Powell County Memorial Hospital, first in the kitchen then in the laundry, retiring in the late 1980's.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband and soul-mate Dale, 2 sons, Kim and Tracy, and sisters Georgia and JoAnn and brother-in-law Sam.
Survivors include 4 sons and 1 daughter, Mark (Kari) Reighard of Deer Lodge, Amy (George) Irwin of Fernley, Nevada, John (Connie) Reighard of Helena, Chris (Pam) Reighard of Deer Lodge, and Eric (KaRena) Reighard of Helena. Fern had 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another due any day now. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Don Briggeman and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and foster children.
A graveside service will be held on August 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, W. Milwaukee Ave. Deer Lodge. A B-B-Q will follow at the home of Mark & Kari Reighard, 826 College Ave. in Deer Lodge. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlotte.
