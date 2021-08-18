Charles "Charlie" Eugene Fisch

Dec. 31, 1957 – Aug. 10, 2021
On the evening Tuesday August 10, 2021 at approximately 4:50 pm, Charlie a loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, MT from an infection. He was surrounded by family and friend. He was 63 years old.
Charles Fisch was born in Billings, Montana on December 31, 1957. He was the third child, and the only son, of Margaret Marie and Harold Anderson Fisch.
Charlie grew up in Billings and would spend summers at his grandparents Oscar and Marie Koch in Belgrade, MT. He enjoyed finding and collecting agate rocks and playing outdoors. My Mom Charlotte said “they would raid gardens when they were little too.” My Aunt Janice said she “thru a fork at him and stuck him in the butt for calling her names.” The family moved to Cowiche, WA where he spent his teenage years. Then he moved to Tacoma, WA. Where he met Eileen Geehan and was married in 1983. He moved back to Bozeman, MT in 1987. He divorced in 1993.
Charlie loved his family he would always try and stop to see everyone when he would be on long haul runs driving truck. The whole family enjoyed the picnics together going to Highlight Reservoir. Through life Charlie was always there for everyone in his family even up to his death he loved each and every one of us.
After his wreck in 1998 Charlie had a hard time, it was not only painful, but hard on him emotionally. He was paralyzed from the neck down and was told he would be that way for the rest of his life. I remember my Grandma saying, he had told her “he had trucks to drive and women to chase.” He was able to get full mobilization back in his right side and half in the left. He still tried to embrace life.
He enjoyed collecting street rods and began going to car shows after his accident. He also collected die cast cars. Although he could not drive truck anymore, he still would drive himself around all the time.
He is preceded in death by Harold Anderson Fisch, Father, Margaret Marie Fisch, Mom, Cindy Fisch, Sister, Margie Fisch, Sister.
He is survived by: Janice Cox sister of Tacoma, WA, Charlotte Hall sister of Clinton, MT, many Nieces, Nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlie.
